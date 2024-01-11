Family of Rondebult triple murder victims still traumatised after viewing bodies

Last Tuesday, the decomposing bodies of Johan, Jane, and Sune Botha were discovered inside a bakkie, abandoned in a field not too far from their home.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the Rondebult triple murder victims said it's still traumatised after viewing the bodies of their deceased loved ones.

Last Tuesday, the decomposing bodies of Johan, Jane, and Suné Botha were discovered inside a bakkie, abandoned in a field not too far from their home.

Police said they all suffered from multiple stab wounds.

On Thursday, Eugene Botha made his second appearance at the Germiston Magistrates Court for the murder of both his parents and his sister.

There were two important developments in court on Thursday.

The media was granted access to take pictures of the accused, Eugene Botha and the family spoke out for the first time since the triple murder on 2 January.

The family said relatives had to fly from all over the country to identify the bodies.

"We just trying to come to terms with what has happened and trying to find out what has transpired on the tragic day. Hopefully, we will get some more information from the police. I know the investigation is still pending, so it's still in a very sensitive state," said family spokesperson Dr Pretorius.

Dr Pretorius said the family is close to finalising the funeral arrangements for Johan, Jane and Suné Botha.