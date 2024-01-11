Despite challenges, Godongwana optimistic of getting investment for SA at WEF

Faced with a chronic energy crisis, a frail logistics sector, as well as rampant crime and corruption, Brand South Africa is expected to convince global leaders that it's still business as usual.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is unlikely to be an easy sell to investors at the World Economic Forum, as the country faces a raft of structural challenges and policy uncertainty.

These are concerns top of mind for Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana as he leads a delegation of government and business officials in Davos next week.

The 54th World Economic Forum comes on the back of complicated geopolitics, with the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza expected to take centre stage.

An equally complicated global economic environment, as well as climate talks, are also expected to make this meeting of global elites all the more important.



While South Africa comes in from a low base in terms of its economic picture, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says he won’t sell the country short.

"That’s our key focus – how do we go to that part of the world with that kind of platform and sell South Africa and argue a better case for our country?"

Godongwana said he believed plans to address challenges at Eskom and Transnet were enough to boost investor confidence.

"We remain a country which has got strong infrastructure for development and worthy of investment."

The week-long forum kicks off on Monday.