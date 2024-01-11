DA welcomes NSFAS board chair's move to take leave of absence amid OUTA claims

Ernest Khosa stepped aside to allow the NSFAS board to investigate allegations against him leaked in recordings presented by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA).

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed a decision by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) chairperson, Ernest Khosa, to take a leave of absence.

NSFAS BOARD STATEMENT ON THE NSFAS CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD LEAVE OF ABSENCE pic.twitter.com/THGKWn28bK ' NSFAS (@myNSFAS) January 11, 2024

The party said that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande should also follow suit and step aside since he's also alleged to have received kickbacks.

The DA has additionally written to Parliament calling for an urgent meeting of the portfolio committee to discuss the matter.

The DA said that Nzimande should vacate his position and allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to lodge an investigation into the allegations against him.

DA higher education spokesperson, Chantal King, said they had also written to the chairperson of portfolio committee on higher education to get Nzimande to assure Parliament under oath.

"The DA has also written to the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education, Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, to request that Higher Education Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, appear before the committee as a matter of urgency regarding the serious allegations of criminal and ethical misconduct by OUTA."

King said that Tshegofatso Ntumba, a director of direct payment service provider, Coinvest Africa, should also appear before the committee to respond to the allegations.