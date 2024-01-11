Court rejects Rondebult murder accused's request not to publish images of him

Eugene Botha made a brief second appearance in court on Thursday where he stands accused of murdering both his parents and younger sister.

JOHANNESBURG - The Germiston Magistrates Court has rejected the request of triple murder accused Eugene Botha to not have his pictures published in the media.

Botha told the court the circulation of his image would be prejudicial to his defence.

He made a brief second appearance in court on Thursday, where he stands accused of murdering both his parents and younger sister.

The decomposing bodies of Johan, Jane and Suné Botha were found inside an abandoned bakkie last Tuesday.

Several media houses made an application to take pictures of the accused, Eugene Botha, and film Thursday’s court proceedings.

The media’s application said the matter was in the public interest.

In an affidavit read into court by his lawyer, Botha said that allowing the media access into court would sensationalise the case.

He said the media spectacle would add to his immense trauma and affect his ability to defend himself.

However, the magistrate granted the media permission to take pictures of Botha in between the court proceedings.