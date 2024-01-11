COCT wants clear deadline for private sector involvement in Port of Cape Town

Mayco member for Economic Growth, James Vos, said that with a private sector partner due to commence operations at the Port of Durban in April, there's continued silence from national government on a timeline for a sorely-needed private sector partner boost for Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town wants a clear deadline for private sector involvement in the Port of Cape Town amid ongoing reports of inefficiencies.

Mayco member for Economic Growth, James Vos, said that with a private sector partner due to commence operations at the Port of Durban in April, there's continued silence from national government on a timeline for a sorely needed private sector partner boost for Cape Town.

He said that according to the World Bank's container port performance index 2022, Cape Town ranked 344 out of the 348 ports surveyed.

Vos added that research suggested that allowing private sector participation in the Port of Cape Town had the potential to contribute an additional R6 billion in exports and roughly 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

"The Port of Cape Town is a critical piece of economic infrastructure, which supports our exports and imports. With more volumes moving through the harbour, this is good for our manufacturing and production sectors."

Vos said that significant upgrades that would improve handling capabilities were urgently needed.

"To achieve this and to seriously consider elements of privatisation, I made submissions on behalf of the City of Cape Town to national government and, in particular, the public enterprises minister. We do this because we believe in the power of public and private partnerships that will lead to economic growth."