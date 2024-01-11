COCT urges residents to use permit process for public art & murals

Lavender Hill residents earlier this week expressed frustration after city workers painted over a mural of the Palestinian flag on a wall of a block of flats in the area, under the watchful eye of law enforcement officers.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is encouraging members of the public to make use of the available permit processes for public art and murals.

This issue has been thrust into the spotlight recently following the installation of various works of art across the city.

According to the City of Cape Town, community members responsible for the mural have agreed to apply for permission to have the mural reinstalled on the public building following an engagement with Graffiti Unit officials.

The city said its regulations enabled freedom of expression where people wished to paint a mural to show their support for a cause, with Cape Town's Graffiti by-law introduced in 2009.

Any person who wishes to erect a mural or any form of graffiti must apply for permission from the City's Department of Arts and Culture, as outlined in the by-law.

The city's JP Smith said that even where the installation was on private property, an application was still required.

"There are many works of art in various parts of our city to prove that the permitting process works - 31 murals have been approved by the city since May 2023."

Smith said where murals had been found to be unsanctioned, engagement with community members had taken place to explain the processes and guide them on how to regularise these installations.