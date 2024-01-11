Big stink: Illegal dumping of oil the source of noxious odour in Centurion

Centurion residents are being advised to take precautions following what the authorities have labelled an illegal dumping incident near the Sunderland Ridge wastewater treatment works.

The City of Tshwane said it’s been investigating various complaints regarding a noxious odour in and around the area and it said it’s now identified the source as illegal dumping of oil at the hands of a liquid waste disposal service provider, which it’s working to bring criminal charges against.

In the meantime, MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management Ziyanda Zwane said they were monitoring the situation.

"As not only unpleasant odours are being emitted, but the quality of the final effluent being released by Sunderland Ridge WWTW might also be compromised, which may have significant detrimental impacts on the natural environment downstream of Sunderland Ridge WWTW."

He’s offered this advice to those affected.

"Affected residents are advised to stay indoors and close windows and doors when the odour is detected, and to avoid the river downstream of Sunderland Ridge WWTW until further notice."