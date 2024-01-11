ANC's Ramokgopa sees no need to account to ActionSA over Ezulweni settlement

MBOMBELA - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general, Doctor Gwen Ramokgopa, said she did not feel compelled to account to opposition parties in relation to the party’s out of court settlement with Ezulweni Investments.

This after ActionSA wrote to Luthuli House requesting the terms of the settlement to be availed to the public.

The party was embroiled in a financial tussle with the company after it failed to pay more than R100 million for banners and posters for the ANC’s 2019 election campaign.

ANC Treasurer-General Dr. Gwen Ramokgopa says doesn’t feel compelled to account to opposition parties regarding the ANC’s out of court settlement with Ezulweni investments. Action SA has written to the TG’s office requesting to see the terms of the settlement. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/jcblyJ3BKD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2024

Ramokgopa was addressing journalists on the sidelines of the presidential gold day in Mbombela on Thursday morning.

The out-of-court debt settlement between the ANC and Ezulweni Investments, which both parties have refused to disclose, came after the sheriff of the court threatened to attach the party’s assets.

A few days before the settlement was announced, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula publicly denied the party being indebted to the company.

Ramokgopa said that while she was yet to go through ActionSA’s letter, she saw no need of reporting to Herman Mashaba’s party.

"I don't know why I should account to an opposition party for that matter. Are they not campaigning? Don't they have policies to communicate to South Africans? Why don't they mind their business and allow us to mind our business."

ActionSA believes the ANC’s settlement with Ezulweni Investment could possibly be in contravention of the Political Party Funding Act.