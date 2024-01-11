Align NSFAS application outcomes with tertiary registration periods - SAUS

Applications for NSFAS 2024 funding are expected to close at the end of January, with the registration period for some tertiary institutions closing within that time.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) should align its calendar with that of institutions of higher learning, to ensure that students receive their application outcomes before registration begins.

So said the South African Union of Students.

Applications for 2024 funding are expected to close at the end of January, with the registration period for some institutions closing within that time.

The union said this puts many students at a disadvantage, as those relying on NSFAS cannot register until they know they are funded by the scheme.

ALSO READ: SAUS rejects proposal to increase fees at institutions of higher learning

First year students at Wits University are expected to complete their registrations between the 19th and the 30th of this month, while registration at the University of Johannesburg closes on the 9 February.

The union's secretary general Asive Dlanjwa: "NSFAS students are likely to find themselves, their spaces already taken by self-paying students."

Dlanjwa said it’s important to complete the application process earlier so these students don’t fail to register for qualifications they want due to space constraints.