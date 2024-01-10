Two women swept away in flash floods during cleansing ritual in Bramley

Two other women were rescued by police search and rescue members.

JOHANNESBURG - Two women have drowned after being swept away in a flash flood during a cleansing ritual in Bramley on Wednesday morning.

EMS spokesperson, Xolile Khumalo, urged religious and traditional groups to refrain from performing such rituals during the flood season.

"We continuously plead with the community of Joburg, especially traditional healers, to please refrain from performing these kinds of rituals, especially during this time of the year because the river levels are very high."