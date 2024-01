'This is my truth'- Sihle Sibisi tells her story on TB Joshua

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | Sihle Sibisi, a gender-based violence activist and founder of Kwanele Foundation, details the experiences she went through at TB Joshua's church in Nigeria. Sibisi featured in a BBC documentary where a number of women said they were sexually abused by the televangelist, who passed away in 2021.