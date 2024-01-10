SAUS rejects proposal to increase fees at institutions of higher learning

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is proposing a 4.5% increase for both tuition and residence fees between 2025 and 2027.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) has rejected a fee increase proposal for institutions of higher learning, saying it will reduce the number of students funded by various schemes.

The union said this would disadvantage students.

As challenges continue to plague the higher education sector, the South African Union of Students said a fee increase would minimise access to universities for many students who rely on funding schemes such as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The union said with the 10% budget cut that is expected for NSFAS this year, increasing fees would lead to a surplus that beneficiaries would struggle to pay.

Deputy secretary-general, Asive Dlanjwa, said this would also lead to NSFAS funding fewer students.

"Because funding is diminishing, when we increase fees, it means fewer students will actually be funded with the money that was budgeted."

This is as more organisations continue to call for the dismissal of Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande following allegations of corruption by civil organisation, OUTA (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse).