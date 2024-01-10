Rand manipulation case not over - Competition Commission

The Competition Commission believes the decade-long rand manipulation case is not over just yet.

On Monday, the Competition Appeal Court upheld appeals, reviews, and dismissal applications of 24 of the 28 local and international banks, fingered in manipulating the rand between 2007 and 2013.

The court, however, dismissed appeals, reviews and dismissal applications by four foreign banks based in France, America, Switzerland, and England.

"We believe that there is a case to answer and this has been confirmed by the Competition Appeal Court in that four foreign banks have been ordered to file their responding affidavits within a period of 40 days," said the Competition Commission’s Siyabulela Makunga.