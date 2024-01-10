Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at legendary photographer Peter Magubane's funeral

The special provincial funeral proceedings for the renowned photojournalist and struggle stalwart, who died on New Year’s Day, will be held at the Bryanston Methodist Church on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of celebrated photojournalist and struggle stalwart Peter Magubane will get underway on Wednesday morning.

Magubane died in a car crash on New Year's Day.

Special provincial funeral proceedings in his honour will begin at 9 am at the Bryanston Methodist Church.

Magubane has been lauded as a key player in shaping democratic South Africa.

Magubane began his career in 1955 after joining Drum magazine as both a driver and messenger.

Soon after, he dedicated his life to the struggle by becoming a darkroom assistant, covering the African National Congress’s (ANC) convention that year.

After purchasing a camera, he used it to record the struggles of black South Africans during apartheid.

In light of this, President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured Magubane with a Provincial Official Funeral Category 2, which will see elements of police ceremonial honours.

Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver the eulogy at the funeral.