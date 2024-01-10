Ramaphosa positive about SA's legal counsel in ICJ genocide case against Israel

More than 23,000 people have been killed in Gaza through Israeli ground and air strikes - while Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel has killed over 1,200 people.

MBOMBELA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in South Africa’s legal team as it prepares to argue its case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress’ festivities in Mpumalanga on Tuesday, in the build up to its January 8 birthday rally on Saturday in Mbombela.

South Africa has filed an urgent application with the ICJ against the middle eastern country for alleged acts of genocide committed in Gaza since the conflict ensued three months ago.

The ICJ will hold public hearings in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel on Thursday and Friday - where both nations will be given the opportunity to argue their cases.

More than 1,000 global organisations are in support of the litigation against Israel that Ramaphosa says is testament to the strength of the case South Africa has against the middle east country.

Ramaphosa is confident that the legal counsel appointed for the case will argue the prospects of the country’s genocide application effectively.

“We’ve also got international lawyers based in the UK largely and our minister of justice will do the opening statement at the court.”

Ramaphosa says this is part of South Africa’s efforts to pledge solidarity to Palestinians in Gaza - while also advocating for Israel’s attacks to be stopped.

He also reiterated that what Palestinians are experiencing is like what black South Africans went through during apartheid.