PowerBall results: Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
10 January 2024 06:34

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 9 January 2024 are as follows:

PowerBall: 12, 20, 24, 33, 43 PB: 19

PowerBall Plus: 15, 17, 25, 34, 42 PB: 01

