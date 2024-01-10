PowerBall results: Tuesday, 9 January 2024
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 9 January 2024 are as follows:
PowerBall: 12, 20, 24, 33, 43 PB: 19
PowerBall Plus: 15, 17, 25, 34, 42 PB: 01
