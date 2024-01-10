Political parties call on Parly to act on Nzimande, NSFAS corruption allegations

The DA laid a criminal complaint against Nzimande, adding he provided no evidence contradicting OUTA’s claims that he received kickbacks from a service provider of NSFAS.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties have called on Parliament to act on allegations of corruption against the Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The Democratic Alliance (DA) added that Nzimande provided no evidence to contradict allegations by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) that he received kickbacks from an NSFAS service provider.

The party also laid a criminal complaint against Nzimande.

On Tuesday, the DA escalated the matter regarding the allegations of corruption against Nzimande by approaching the police.

Party whip Siviwe Gwarube said they laid the complaint on behalf of hundreds of thousands of students who still struggle to get funding.

She said Parliament needed to get involved: "There are platforms and forums [that] are available to parliamentarians because Minister Blade Nzimande remains a member of Parliament.

"He remains a minister that is accountable to Parliament, and Parliament cannot simply sit by and let allegations of this serious nature go by without being tested."

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) also requested an urgent meeting of the portfolio committee on higher education, science, and innovation following the allegations.