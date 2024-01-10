Police launch manhunt for suspects behind killing of Hawks detective

Eyewitness News on Wednesday reported that the body of Lieutenant-Colonel Sikheto Mawila was discovered in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have launched a manhunt to locate the perpetrators behind the killing of a Hawks detective.

He sustained two gunshot wounds and three stab wounds.

Lieutenant-Colonel Sikheto Mawila was attached to a team established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with Truth and Reconciliation cases.

According to the Hawks, on Saturday Mawila was travelling to Durban, where he is based, in his private vehicle.

He was reported missing by his son after his family grew concerned over his whereabouts.

Hawks spokesperson, Philani Nkwalase: "The family became concerned an hour later when they were unable to reach him on both his private and official cell phones."

Nkwalase said that a passer-by stumbled upon a body in an open field in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on Monday.

"On arrival at the scene, police found the body of an African male, which sustained head injuries, two gunshot wounds and three stab wounds. The deceased was positively identified as Lieutenant-Colonel Sikheto Mawila by members of his family."

A multi-disciplinary team has been assigned to investigate Mawila's murder.