NUPSAW joins calls for Nzimande's removal amid corruption allegations

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW) has joined calls for Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to step down amid corruption allegations against him.

Nzimande, alongside his party, the South African Communist Party (SACP), and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chairperson, Ernest Khosa, are accused of receiving kickbacks for tenders from NSFAS service providers.

Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) released a report and leaked a series of recordings of meetings, alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and NSFAS.

However, Nzimande has rubbished the claims, adding that it's a smear campaign against him.

NUPSAW spokesperson, Neo Lebethe, said Nzimande must be held accountable for the mess that has plagued his ministry.

"The minister has not produced any concrete information to refute the allegations against him, so, we believe that he should step down in the meantime pending an outcome of an investigation."