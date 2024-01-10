More countries openly supporting SA's genocide case against Israel

More countries including Namibia, the Maldives and Pakistan are backing the case for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which will be heard in The Hague on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Support for South Africa’s dispute against Israel in the International Court of Justice is gaining momentum.

More countries including Namibia, the Maldives and Pakistan are backing the case for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which will be heard in The Hague on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the world’s top court announced it would extend the hearing time for both parties by an additional hour on both days, at the request of Israel.

Several South American nations have issued recent statements of support for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, including Bolivia, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

At the United Nations General Assembly in New York, countries have been debating the veto powers of the security council, which saw the US block a resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza last year.

Namibia, South Africa’s neighbour and ally in the apartheid struggle, is among countries to openly support South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

Namibia’s deputy representative to the UN, Helena Kuzee: "Namibia both identifies and aligns with the arguments put forward by the Republic of South Africa and reiterates her long-standing support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, independence and freedom."

South Africa will be first to make its arguments to the court in the three hours allotted to it on Thursday, followed by Israel on Friday.