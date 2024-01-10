Mokonyane says Jacob Zuma's right to freedom of association must be respected

HAZYVIEW - African National Congress (ANC) first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said former party president Jacob Zuma’s right to freedom of association must be respected, adding that he had made his choice ahead of elections.

Addressing journalists in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, Mokonyane highlighted that they would continue to defend and protect the governing party.

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane has cautioned branch members in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, against political parties campaigning under the banner of the ANC. She has urged them not to join parties pretending to be the ANC. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/nIFgzWyZnN ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2024

Zuma is the public face of a recently registered political party named after the ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe and he’s also been campaigning for it ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Nomvula Mokonyane has been painted as a staunch Jacob Zuma ally, who once even called for the rand to fall, saying they’d pick it up themselves in response to criticism against the former president.

She said her support for Zuma was because he was president of their organisation.

"We’ve had a very rich history with him... we are here, there’s leadership in the ANC, there’s organisation in the ANC. Looking at what’s happening, it’s up to the individual, it’s a choice he’s made."

Mokonyane said Zuma’s involvement with the MK Party just means the ANC has additional opposition.

"Everybody, including our historical opponents, has encroached on our terrain, we will go to the ground, and we’ll engage any other party that is united with others to fight the ANC."

The ANC is currently crisscrossing parts of Mpumalanga, mobilising ahead of its 112th birthday rally.