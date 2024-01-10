Mokonyane pleads with Hazyview community to remain loyal to ANC ahead of polls

African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, has cautioned community members in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, against political parties falsely campaigning under the ANC banner.

HAZYVIEW - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, has cautioned community members in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, against political parties falsely campaigning under the ANC banner.

She addressed community and branch members on Wednesday afternoon as part of the party’s build-up to its 8 January statement at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

While Mokonyane hasn’t mentioned any names, Former President Jacob Zuma has been campaigning in the province for the new Mkhonto Wesizwe party. @Alpha_Mero25 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2024

While Mokonyane hasn’t mentioned any names, former ANC president Jacob Zuma has been campaigning in Mpumalanga for the newly-formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

As the country draws closer to election day, there are growing concerns that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party will snatch former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters from the ANC.

This despite the party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, expressing an unbothered stance over Zuma’s decision to decampaign the party in support of the newly-established party.

However, Mokonyane has pleaded with community members and branch delegates to remain loyal to the ANC in the lead-up to elections.

"That’s why we talk about renewal because we can't talk about renewal when we know there is nothing to renew."

While community members expressed their loyalty to the governing party, they’ve told Mokonyane that they feel neglected by the ANC.