Ladysmith floods: KZN COGTA MEC's visit expected to yield solution

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Cooperative Governance MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi is expected to visit Ladysmith on Wednesday following more devastating floods.

Ladysmith was hit by floods on Monday night and into Tuesday.

This follows massive flash floods that swept through Ladysmith on Christmas Eve, killing at least 23 people.

The area has been battered by floods over the last two weeks.

Cooperative Governance spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi says the department is trying to get to the bottom of why the town is so heavily affected.

“The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi will today [Wednesday] visit the area of Ladysmith alongside the leadership of Alfred Duma Local Municipality. The town has been hit hard by flash floods over the years.”

He added that he hopes the MEC’s visit will help come up with solutions.

“This visit will also address the issues and solutions government believes will assist the town.”

