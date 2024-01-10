Justice Minister Lamola to lead SA delegation in ICJ case against Israel

Lamola will be joined by several senior government officials as South Africa asks the court to consider whether Israel is committing genocide in the Palestinian territory, where over 22, 000 people - mostly innocent civilians have been killed.

CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola will lead South Africa’s delegation to the peace palace in The Hague on Thursday, where South Africa has lodged its dispute with Israel over its attacks on Gaza.

He will be joined by several senior government officials as South Africa asks the court to consider whether Israel is committing genocide in the Palestinian territory, where over 22, 000 people - mostly innocent civilians have been killed.

Israel has waged a relentless three-month long attack on Gaza, in retaliation for the killing of 1,200 people in Israel by Palestinian militant group, Hamas, and South Africa is asking the world’s top court to determine whether this is tantamount to genocide.



South Africa has captured the world’s attention since it lodged its case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) almost two weeks ago.

While the United States has termed the case meritless and baseless, the United Kingdom (UK) says accusations of genocide could be seen as inflammatory.

Justice Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri: "Speaking on this, Minister Lamola says we are determined to see the end of the genocide that is currently taking place in Gaza. We are encouraged by leaders of the world who have not blunted their consciousness and have stood on the right side of history by supporting a case that seeks to protect the rights of human beings - regardless of their nationality or ethnicity."

The South African delegation will include director general in the presidency Phindile Baleni, international relations director general Zane Dangor and justice director general Doc Mashabane.

Presidential advisor Nokukhanya Jele will round out the group.

The South African contingent is also expected to be joined by several political figures from other nations, including former UK labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - who on Monday pleaded with the UK government in the House of Commons - to support South Africa’s case.

