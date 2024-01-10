In bid to end power cuts, COCT issues another tender for independent power

Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, said the move was part of the city's plan to add independent power to the energy grid.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has issued another tender for independent power to curb the impact of load shedding and reduce the municipality's reliance on Eskom.

Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, said the move was part of the city's plan to add independent power to the energy grid.

Van Reenen said the city aimed to procure power from existing generators.

"The most important current energy priority is ending load shedding in Cape Town, with short-term plans to protect against the first four stages of Eskom load shedding by 2026."

Van Reenen said that the short-term plan included using the Steenbras Dam's hydro plant energy, along with energy demand management programmes.

"Adding 650 megawatts of independent power to our mix within five years and building up to the ultimate goal of access to additional independent power to put an end to Eskom load shedding."

She said the city would manage energy demand with a voluntary programme which allows officials to remotely switch off power-hungry appliances in households.