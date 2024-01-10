Hawks launch probe to locate missing member

Sixty-three-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Sikheto Mawela, attached to Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Durban, went missing on Saturday while travelling alone in his vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG – An investigation is under way by the Hawks to locate one of its members who went missing over the weekend.

Eyewitness News understands that Lieutenant Colonel Sikheto Mawela, attached to Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Durban, went missing on Saturday.

According to the Hawks, a missing person’s report has been opened in Limpopo.

It is understood that the 63-year-old was travelling alone in his personal vehicle.

Over and above his work with the Hawks, Mawela was contracted as part of a team to deal with Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases.

Eyewitness News understands that an inquiry has been launched by the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, while Hawks personnel in Gauteng are trying to track Mawela down.

Sources within the Hawks said they are following up on leads regarding the case.

Limpopo police have yet to respond to queries regarding the missing persons case.