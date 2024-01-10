Govt to appeal load shedding court ruling that excludes 'key infrastructure'

The Pretoria High Court declared load shedding unconstitutional, giving Rampokgopa until the end of January to take reasonable action to ensure schools, police stations, and hospitals won't be affected by the power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the recent Pretoria High Court ruling on load shedding does not cover all the necessary public institutions.

Ramokgopa is challenging the ruling declaring load shedding unconstitutional.

The minister has until 31 January to take reasonable action to ensure schools, police stations, and hospitals are not affected by the power cuts.

But he insists that it's not the constitutionality of load shedding that is in dispute.

Ramokgopa said government agreed that ongoing load shedding limited the constitutional rights of South Africans.

However, he said the recent Pretoria High Court ruling had limitations that needed to be clarified, and that is what they're appealing.

“It isolates the facilities - police stations, clinics, and schools - but from where I am sitting, one of the key infrastructure assets I think should be protected is water assets because we will not have clean drinking water.”

Government filed for leave to appeal the high court ruling.

Ramokgopa also wants the court to clarify how reasonable action will be measured.