Gauteng Education Dept: All pupils who applied via online platform placed

CAPE TOWN - With exactly a week to go before schools reopen, the Gauteng Education Department said its pupil placement process had gone ahead without any glitches.

The department said all pupils who applied through its online platform had been placed at schools across the province.

Scores of pupils countrywide are expected to return to school next Wednesday for the academic year.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said all the late applications they received from 18 December had been processed and finalised.

"Up to so far, we have registered over 20,000 late applications, which means that all of those children are placed in different schools and when schools open, parents are required to then submit the necessary documents."