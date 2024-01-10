Competition Commission warns schools to comply with uniform pricing guidelines

Some schools are still not adhering to the agreement the commission reached in 2021 for schools to abstain from making exclusive deals with uniform suppliers.

CAPE TOWN - With exactly a week to go before schools reopen for the academic year, the Competition Commission issued a stern warning for all schools to comply with the guidelines of school uniform pricing or face the full might of the law.

In 2021, the commission reached an agreement for schools to refrain from entering into exclusive deals with school uniform suppliers.

However, some schools are still not playing by the book.

Competition Commission principal analyst Karabo Motaung said they already received hundreds of complaints from parents over school uniforms with excessive price tags.

"It is not illegal for schools to have exclusive agreements. What we are against is exclusive agreements that are entered into without a competitive process, and exclusive agreements that are longer than five years or that are evergreen and do not have an ending clause."