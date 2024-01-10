CoCT welcomes arrest of suspect linked to off-duty officer's murder

Two arrested suspects face charges for the illegal possession of a firearm, while one will face three additional charges of murder related to the May 2023 killing of the officer and two other victims in Crossroads.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has welcomed the arrest of a suspect linked to the murder of an off-duty law enforcement officer.

Twenty-five-year-old Siphelo Magwa was killed with two other victims in Crossroads in May 2023.

City Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the arrest of the 33-year-old suspect in Philippi on Sunday, along with another 39-year-old suspect, has given him hope that justice will prevail.

Smith said both suspects face charges for the illegal possession of a firearm, but the 33-year-old suspect will face three additional charges of murder related to the incident in Crossroads.

"This must send a strong message out to any criminal who dares to threaten the safety of any of our officers, who dedicate themselves to holding the line. We will leave no stone unturned in finding you and holding you to account for your actions."

Smith said updated profile photographs of the two suspects have been shared with the public.

"Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lindikhaya Mbeki, with the alias of ‘Whitey’, or that of Khangelani Mbobo, also known as ‘KG’, are asked to please contact deputy chief Brand on 082 860 5139."

Smith said a reward of R1.35 million is still available for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved in the triple murder.