CoCT receives backlash over removal of Palestine flag mural in Lavender Hill

Responding to a social media post about the incident on Tuesday, the city said community members responsible for the mural had agreed to apply for permission to have the mural reinstalled on the public building, following an engagement with Graffiti Unit officials.

CAPE TOWN - Some Lavender Hill residents have expressed frustration after City of Cape Town workers painted over a mural of the Palestinian flag on a wall of a block of flats in the area.

Community members took to social media, posting videos of the team covering the mural under the watchful eye of several law enforcement officers.

One woman claimed that when they are called out to respond to crime in Lavender Hill, the officers are nowhere to be found.

"All the law enforcement vans are standing here for one wall. One wall. And if you are half dead here in this place, nobody comes, but for one wall, they'll come quickly. When you are attacked and robbed, there's no one nearby."

Responding to a social media post about the incident on Tuesday, the City of Cape Town said community members responsible for the mural have agreed to apply for permission to have the mural reinstalled on the public building, following an engagement with Graffiti Unit officials.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said officials were deployed to Lavender Hill after receiving a complaint.

"Where the stuff is on public property, whatever the inscription or mark or tag or mural, we will clean it if it has not gone through the permitting process, which requires the owner of the land or asset.

"If they haven't given permission and it hasn't gotten a permit from the Arts and Culture Department as the graffiti bylaw of 2009 requires, then it will be removed. If it's on private property, the owners are given a notice."

Smith said they cleaned about 27,000 square meters of graffiti across the city last year.