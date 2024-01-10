CoCT metro cops net over 300 suspects, including for attempted murder in a week

This past weekend, the City of Cape Town's emergency call centre recorded almost 2,000 incidents including fires, domestic violence and road accidents.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has revealed that its law enforcement agencies arrested 339 suspects, including an attempted murder suspect this past week.

On Tuesday, officers arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly shooting another man on Jakes Gerwel Drive near the N2 highway.

The city's MMC for Safety, JP Smith said the suspect was caught with a stolen firearm loaded with 11 live rounds of ammunition.

Smith said in the past week, metro police officers arrested 54 people and issued more than 3,000 fines for various transgressions.

This past weekend, the municipality’s emergency call centre recorded almost 2,000 incidents including fires, domestic violence, and road accidents.

Smith said their traffic officers also arrested 50 drunk drivers across the metro.

He added that officers would remain vigilant and continue to crack down on illegal and lawless behaviour.