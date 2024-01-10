Bo-Kaap to host interfaith service backing SA's genocide case against Israel

The event will see various religious groups join hands in front of the Iziko Museum to pray for an end to the war in Gaza.

CAPE TOWN - An interfaith prayer service will be held in Bo-Kaap on Wednesday evening in support of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear South Africa's case on Thursday and Friday at The Hague's Peace Palace.

This after the government approached the ICJ to obtain a court order for Israel to refrain from acts of genocide in Gaza.

Organiser of the prayer meeting, Osman Shaboodien: "I think what we are trying to achieve tonight is to ask God to give us strength to basically make the case successful and to stop the carnage in Gaza and in Palestine."