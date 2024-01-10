All parliamentary questions directed at DPE have been answered - Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan had the most outstanding questions for Cabinet ministers as of Friday, according to a parliamentary report on outstanding questions to the executive.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that he had answered all outstanding questions from MPs and said he took accounting to Parliament seriously.

Parliament said some of the questions to Cabinet ministers had remained unanswered since February last year.

Pravin Gordhan and other ministers like Khumbudzo Ntshavheni had been listed by the legislature as having the highest number of unanswered questions.

Gordhan had 17 and Ntshavheni had 10 questions about issues affecting their portfolios, which include the Presidency and struggling SOEs like Eskom and Transnet.

Gordhan's spokesperson, Ellis Mnyandu, said that the minister took Parliament seriously and met the final deadline.

"Minister Gordhan will never abrogate his responsibility to account to Parliament. As such, all questions for 2023 that were directed to the Department of Public Enterprises have been responded to."

The latest report published by Parliament on Wednesday states that all questions have been answered, with only Defence Minister Thandi Modise with one outstanding question.