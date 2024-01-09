Water supply to Baardskeerdersbos to be restored by next week - municipality

Hermanus Mayor Analie Rabie said a new control system is being imported from Europe and should arrive in the village later this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Overstrand Municipality said the village of Baardskeerdersbos near Hermanus should have a normal water supply by early next week.

This after a computerised control system for the waterworks failed on New Year's Day causing water reservoirs in the area to run dry.

Hermanus Mayor Analie Rabie said a new control system was being imported from Europe and should arrive in the village later this week.

Once the system arrives, technicians will then take a few days to get the waterworks up and running again.

In the meantime, efforts are underway to run the water treatment plant manually.

"We of course still have the water tanks everywhere but we currently do have water in Baardskeerdersbos. I live there - it's not always as good a pressure but we can't complain."

Rabie said that the biggest water reservoir serving the Overstrand region was currently at 54% capacity.