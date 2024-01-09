UK's Mitchell says he doesn't agree with SA's genocide claims against Israel

The British minister of state, Andrew Mitchell, said he did not think South Africa’s timing in launching a genocide case against Israel was helpful.

He made the remarks in the House of Commons on Monday as several Labour Party MPs pushed him to support South Africa’s application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), among them the party’s former leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

But Mitchell said the genocide accusations against Israel could be viewed as inflammatory.

The Labour Party posed the urgent question to the secretary of state, Andrew Mitchell on the situation in Israel and Gaza.

Mitchell said he did not agree with South Africa’s genocide accusations against Israel.

"I do think that using inflammatory terms like that are unhelpful. And in respect of the ICJ, clearly South Africa is entirely entitled to refer this matter."

However, former Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, pressed him to support South Africa’s case in the wake of the deaths of over 22,000 Palestinians.

"Cannot the government understand the anger around the world when they watch this in real time happening and why so many people are very pleased that the government of South Africa has taken an initiative in going to the international court in order to hold Israel to account, for the deaths of wholly innocent people in Gaza. Can’t the government understand that, and at least support the South African process?"

Mitchell said he had not read South Africa’s application but had been briefed on it and would closely follow its outcome.