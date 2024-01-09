SAA announces the return of direct flights to Perth starting in April

The inaugural flight from Johannesburg to Perth is scheduled to take off on 28 April, with bookings already having opened.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has announced the return of direct flights to Perth, Australia starting in April.

SAA’s operations ground to a halt in 2019, after the state carrier was placed under business rescue.

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic further hamstrung the embattled airline’s recovery efforts.

It was, however, officially relaunched in October when the first intercontinental flight to São Paulo, Brazil, was also reintroduced.

There will then be three outbound flights a week departing from OR Tambo International Airport.

There will also be three inbound flights each week, departing from Perth.

For the launch phase, SAA says it will be using an Airbus A340 – 300, with 38 business class seats and 215 economy seats.

The airline describes the aircraft as “a marvel in the global skies” and “synonymous with being spacious, comfortable, reliable, and capable of handling long-distance flights with ease”.