Red Cross Society to provide relief to Ladysmith flood victims

Earlier, the victims raised the alarm over a lack of food since they were evacuated from their flooded homes on Monday night.

LADYSMITH - Non-profit organisation the Red Cross Society has vowed to respond with food items for Ladysmith flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal.



This after 70 people, including small babies, were relocated to an indoor sports centre near Ladysmith’s CBD.



Earlier, the victims raised the alarm over a lack of food since they were evacuated from their flooded homes on Monday night.

The SA Red Cross’s Siyabonga Hlatshayo said that they would be assisting.

"We received a message about the incidents that happened last night due to the rains that affected mostly the town of uMnambithi. We’ve arrived here to provide temporary relief. We came with food and groceries for the people that are displaced."