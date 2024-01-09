Ramokgopa wants court to clarify ruling that load shedding is unconstitutional

Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa said they are going back to the Pretoria High Court not to challenge its declaration of load shedding as unconstitutional but for clarity on what it expects from him.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wants the Pretoria High Court to clarify its order regarding the unconstitutional nature of load shedding.

Last month, the court ruled that load shedding was unconstitutional and violated basic rights.

It also ordered that Ramokgopa take all reasonable steps to ensure critical state services were not affected by the power cuts by the end of this month.

Ramokgopa said they were going back to the Pretoria High Court not to challenge its declaration of load shedding as unconstitutional but for clarity on what it expected from him.

"Does it mean that if I roll out 30% of the power station, is that reasonable action? That's important because when someone goes to court and says the minister of electricity is in contempt of court, I must be measured."

Hospitals schools and police stations are among the public institutions that Ramokgopa should ensure are not affected by load shedding.

But he wanted the court to make further declarations on that too.

"The are other assets, in my view, that are also more important, so such as water infrastructure... imagine we direct all our resources to sustain those and suddenly we don't have electricity to pump the reservoirs... there's no water."

While the government has filed its papers for leave to appeal, as it stands, the minister has until the last day of January to comply with the Pretoria High Court's order.