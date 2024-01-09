Ramokgopa: Hike in demand as industries reopen won't mean more power cuts

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has reassured South Africans that the increase in demand as industries reopen will not necessarily result in more load shedding.



The minister has attributed the power supply to lower demand during the season and the return of units from the Kusile power station.



Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the units brought back to service at the Kusile power station last year enabled Eskom to ramp up planned maintenance over the festive season.

That is expected to keep load shedding muted even as economic activity resumes.



But he said the system remained unreliable.

"We will have days of no load shedding and there'll be days of load shedding – I can’t stand here and say there will be no load shedding going into the future."



Ramokgopa said that they were working on a buffer to ensure that load shedding remained minimal even when several units failed simultaneously.