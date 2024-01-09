Overstrand Municipality probing claims that December fire started deliberately

Overstrand Mayor Analie Rabie said investigators had identified ten ignition points perpendicular to an easterly wind blowing on the day the fire started.

CAPE TOWN - The Overstrand Municipality says it is verifying details claiming a fire that engulfed a large area between Gansbaai and Stanford was started deliberately.

The blaze, which began in the Bella Vista area, scorched more than a thousand hectares of vegetation on 28 December last year.

The municipality is now offering a R15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the arsonist.

Rabie said it was probable the culprit would start additional fires and firefighters were now monitoring the area.

"Our fire chief indicated that they remain vigilant because there's still a lot of canopies and a lot of bush that can possibly burn."

She said the municipality had been receiving relevant information from the public, which would be independently verified in the coming days.