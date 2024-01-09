More than 1,000 global organisations backing SA's genocide case against Israel

The list of organisations and political movements from Australia, Asia, Europe, South America and the United States is growing by the hour.

CAPE TOWN - The number of organisations around the world that have come out in support of South Africa’s dispute with Israel over genocide claims have surpassed the 1,000 mark.

Progressive International, a lobby group that mobilises organisations behind a shared vision, has been collating the names.

In its petition, it’s encouraging governments to file a declaration of intervention with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where South Africa will plead its case in The Hague on Thursday.

The list of organisations and political movements from Australia, Asia, Europe, South America and the United States is growing by the hour.

Progressive International supporters say they believe South Africa has taken the right step to challenge Israel’s military operations in Gaza, under the UN Genocide Convention.

While government says it’s preparing for the diplomatic fallout of its decision, especially from major world powers like the US, the University of Cape Town’s international relations head, Zwelethu Jolobe says he expects a muted response if South Africa’s application is successful.

"South Africa is pretty much acting in a way that’s consistent with international law. There’s nothing here that the country is doing that is in some way illegal or against what are legally acceptable rules and procedures."

On Thursday, South Africa will ask the International Court of Justice to order an immediate stop to Israel’s military operations in Gaza while it considers the merits of its genocide arguments.