Ladysmith flood victims say they've had no food since evacuation on Monday night

About 70 residents were relocated to an indoor sport centre in the CBD after their homes were flooded.

LADYSMITH - Ladysmith flood victims have raised the alarm, saying they have not received any food since they were evacuated from their homes on Monday night.

About 70 residents were relocated to an indoor sports centre in the CBD after their homes were flooded.

This is the second bout of floods to hit the rural KwaZulu-Natal town in just two weeks.

While some houses were destroyed, no deaths have been recorded.

A number of affected community members, including little babies, are temporarily housed at the local sports centre.

While many have been uncomfortable to speak on the record, one of them, Phumzile Sithole, said that they needed urgent assistance.

"As we speak now, we’ve not had anything to eat. We don’t know what to do. We only got these blankets from the Al-Imdaad Foundation."

Sithole claimed that not even their local councillor had checked on them.

The Alfred Duma Local Municipality said that their deputy mayor, Sizwe Simelane, would visit on Tuesday afternoon.

[WATCH] Some businesses were forced to close here in Ladysmith due to the flooding caused by last night’s rains. The @SAWeatherServic warned KwaZulu-Natal of severe rains that may result into localised flooding in some parts. #LadysmithFloods @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/UXALpZUWqo ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2024