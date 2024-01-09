KZN disaster management still assessing damage after Ladysmith flooded again

Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal has once again been hit by severe flooding, which has resulted in residents fleeing to places of safety.

LADYSMITH/JOHANNESBURG - Some businesses were unable to open their doors on Tuesday as water levels remained very high in the flooded CBD of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy downpours were experienced on Monday night into the morning after the SA Weather Service issued an alert level 2 warning for parts of the province.

Around 70 people were evacuated to safer grounds as their homes were flooded.

Disaster management teams are still trying to assess the extent of the damage.

Cooperative Government Department spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said that several roads had also been closed.

"Some of the roads, including the N11 between Newcastle and Ladysmith, had to be temporarily closed to mitigate the risk. Some of the roads will remain closed as the town is still flooded.”

While disaster teams are still assessing the situation, some people are trying desperately to save what they can from their flooded homes.

Meanwhile, wet and rainy conditions are set to persist for at least the next few days in several parts of the country.

Isolated to widespread showers have been forecast across South Africa on Tuesday, except for in the extreme west and north-east parts of the country.

Warnings have been issued for disruptive rainfall in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, as well as severe thunderstorms in the Northern Cape, the North West and the Free State.

Joburg Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, said they'd not yet received any reports of major weather-related incidents but were on high alert.

"We still encourage our motorists out there to exercise caution whilst driving. Extend a safe following distance and try to avoid areas which might be flooded. Our residents in our low-lying areas are to avoid crossing river streams when they're conducting their daily activities. They should also monitor young kids to stay away from river streams."

[WATCH] Some businesses were forced to close here in Ladysmith due to the flooding caused by last night’s rains. The @SAWeatherServic warned KwaZulu-Natal of severe rains that may result into localised flooding in some parts. #LadysmithFloods @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/UXALpZUWqo ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2024