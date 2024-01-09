Gold One most likely followed due process when axing mineworkers, says analyst

An analyst has cast doubt on claims that Gold One Mine flouted process when it fired 400 mineworkers.

JOHANNESBURG - A labour analyst has weighed in on Gold One mine’s controversial decision to axe hundreds of workers, saying it’s “highly unlikely” the company wouldn’t have followed due process.

A total of 401 Gold One workers have been fired for staging an illegal strike last year.

The strike - which stemmed from a dispute around union representation - saw a total of more than 500 miners fail to resurface from the shaft for days.

While the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) labelled it a hostage situation, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) classified it as a voluntary sit-in.

The company subsequently instituted disciplinary action against all of the workers involved.

NUM has accused Gold One of flouting process.

But labour analyst Andrew Levy doubts this is the case: "I would think it’s highly unlikely a large and sophisticated operation like Gold One would operate without advice and without following process. I think one anticipates that sort of response from NUM. NUM obviously feels compelled to defend its workers and that’s a reasonably easy way of access, but ultimately it’s probably going to be the court that’s going to decide."

He said whichever way the matter pans out in the end, it’s unlikely the dismissed workers will end up back at Gold One.

"Whatever plays out in the CCMA, the court, wherever it may be it’s very unlikely people would be reinstated if the process was faulty. It’s more likely they’d get some compensation but that will depend on the facts that emerge."