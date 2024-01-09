Gold One Modder East says it is still dealing with cost of 2 hostage situations

Four hundred workers have been axed following two incidents at a shaft underground last year, where some workers were held against their will.

JOHANNESBURG - Gold One Modder East operation said it is still counting the cost of two hostage situations as the mine sanctions scores of workers for the transgression.

The initial labour dispute was triggered by calls to grant the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) organising rights at the mine where only the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) currently has status.

The hostage situation forced the mine to halt production several times between October and December.

While some workers have told Eyewitness News that they are in the dark about the dismissals, Gold One’s head of legal, Ziyaad Hassam, explained the charges they face.

“They warranted criminal charges, they were also in contravention of the company’s disciplinary code, as well as being in contravention of two interdicts from the labour court preventing any illegal action and they also placed the company under serious financial strain.”

Hassam said the company is yet to fully recover from the industrial action, with upwards of R12 million a day in production lost during the strike.

“It is definitely a severe impact on our production and we’ve had to revise our production budget in the short term until we are able to get back to full compliment but it certainly is a serious knock for us from an operational perspective.”