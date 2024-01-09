Gold One miners at sixes and sevens on next move after 400 dismissals

Tensions at Gold One Modder East mine in Springs are set to escalate after the dismissal of 400 mine workers.

JOHANNESBURG - Some disgruntled mineworkers at the Gold One Modder East mine are plotting their next move after the company axed hundreds of workers for staging an illegal strike.

Over 400 jobs have been shed in the aftermath of a labour dispute over organising rights, in what began as a three-day hostage drama in October last year.

A second hostage drama more than a month later pushed the mining house to the brink, with operations brought to a halt several times as tensions escalated.

The exodus of 400 mineworkers runs the risk of escalating the tensions at the already troubled mine.

Workers are divided on how to approach the matter.

Some want to picket at the mine to demand that the company issue them with formal dismissal letters and to plead for the appeal process to start.

Others believe this will further stoke tensions and would prefer for the National Union of Mineworkers to negotiate on their behalf.

The mine has already released the medical exit schedule to stamp their dismissal process.

By law, the mine has an obligation to conduct a physical exam on workers within 30 days of their dismissal.

The mine previously had 2,000 workers and contract workers are expected to be a stop-gap measure.

NUM ACCUSES GOLD ONE MINE OF UNFAIRLY DISMISSING WORKERS

he NUM has accused troubled Gold One mine of flouting processes following the dismissal of 400 workers.

The workers were hauled over the coals for staging two illegal strikes in just as many months last year.

Supporters of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) wanted the company to terminate its closed shop agreement with NUM - which prevents any other unions from representing workers.

Though the mine initially declared it a hostage situation staged by the AMCU supporters – the company held all workers underground accountable.

But NUM regional organiser Victor Ngwane says Gold One has failed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“Our take is that the company has taken the easier way out and declaring the action as a sit-in and dismissing everyone according to their policies. But we are representing members, and we will be taking matters on appeal. Should we fail on appeal, we are definitely going to take those cases to the CCMA [Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration],” he said.

While there is no intel of another strike yet - Ngwane says he can’t be sure what workers are planning next.