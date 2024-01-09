Family of soldier accused of killing wife shocked because he was 'a protector'

The family of murder accused Lwanda Zungu say there were no signs of trouble between the couple.

DURBAN - The family of a KwaZulu-Natal soldier accused of killing his wife says they're taken aback by the incident as they do not know him to be an abusive man.

Lwanda Zungu is accused of shooting his wife Tania Msane-Zungu multiple times in front of their children in Pinetown last Wednesday.

He appeared shortly before the Durban magistrates court on Monday and is expected to apply for bail on the 17th January.

Three relatives of Zungu were in court during his first court appearance. His emotional sister says the entire ordeal has been a great shock.

READ: Man accused of killing Tania Msane Zungu makes court appearance

She says her brother has always been a very protective man: "So it's been very devastating because we don't know him to be a violent person, we know him to be a protector and someone who loved his family."

She also claimed that anyone who knew the pair knew them as a happy couple.