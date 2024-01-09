Drunken driving arrests send a strong message motorists: JMPD

In Johannesburg, 1,113 drivers were arrested just between the end of November and 8 January 2024, as authorities kept a watchful eye on motorists' behaviour on the roads.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite a worrying number of drunk drivers arrested on Johannesburg roads this festive season, metro police say the arrests have sent a strong message to motorists.

Over a 1,000 drivers were netted for being behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol between the end of November and Monday 8 January.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla says 221 speedsters were also cuffed over the festive period.

"The JMPD acting chief of police Angie Mokasi revealed that these numbers, while indicative of the challenges faced, also highlight the proactive measures the department has taken to curb dangerous driving behaviours, protect the lives of our citizens, and maintain law and order on our roads."

Fihla says road safety remains a top priority for in the city of Joburg.