DA: Nzimande's failed to produce evidence to clear his name

Blade Nzimande, his party, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) board chair, Ernest Khosa, are accused of receiving kickbacks for tenders from NSFAS service providers.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande had failed to provide evidence to contradict corruption allegations.

That's why the party took the step to open a criminal complaint against him.

Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) leaked a series of audio recordings alleging corruption within the Higher Education Department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

On Monday, Nzimande rubbished the claims and indicated he was looking into legal action against OUTA.

"We, as the Democratic Alliance, take this seriously as the people affected by the criminal activities in this department are millions of students who depend on a non-corrupt government to fund their studies for their futures," said the DA's Karabo Khakhau.